Bandits kill victim after collecting N70m ransom from family in Niger

BANDITS have killed a victim, Usman Buhari, after collecting N70 million ransom from his family in Niger State.

Buhari was kidnapped on Monday, September 29, 2025, along with Permanent Commissioner II of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC), Ahmad Mohammed, and the former Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhassan Bawa Niworo, and other travellers along the Mokwa–New Bussa Road in Borgu Local Council.

However, the news of Buhari’s death came through an emissary who took the ransom money to the kidnappers’ den.

It was made public on Friday, November 14, 2025 after he had suffered torture from his abductors.

The victim was the brother of Babangida Jibrin, a veteran journalist who had worked with DW Radio and the Voice of America, Hausa Service.

Meanwhile, Niger State Government and other security agencies have yet to issue any official statement on the development.

Photo and caption: Buhari