Bauchi Police recover Emir’s stolen vehicle

The Bauchi State Police Command has said that its operatives have recovered a Toyota Hilux belonging to Bauchi Emirate Council which was stolen within the state capital.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Nafiu Habib, in a statement on Tuesday said that the theft was reported on Monday by one Buhari Musa Umar, a member of the Emirate Council, to a patrol team drafted at Jos road roundabout in the Bauchi metropolis that an unknown person stole the vehicle which was parked at a fuel station.

He said, “The driver narrated that he was heading to Ganjuwa LGA of the State to disburse Emir’s messages when he was excused to ease himself. Unfortunately, an unknown individual stole the Hilux to an unknown destination.”

According to Habib, the patrol team chased the suspect, recovered the stolen vehicle around the Bayan Gari area and arrested the suspect. He explained that the suspect confessed to having committed the alleged criminal offence.

“Investigation is still on, after which the suspect will be profiled and charged to court upon its completion.”

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed that the newly passed out Police officers (members of 7th Regular Course) from the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano deployed to Bauchi be posted posted within the Bauchi metropolis for their probationary period.

Aliyu gave the directive on Monday when he received the officers at the Bauchi state Police Command headquarters.

The CP, who emphasised discipline and dedication to service, disclosed that the officers are expected to undergo one-year probation which is designed to expose them to core practical policing responsibilities.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafiu Habib, explained that the one year probation would help the officers to enhance their operational understanding of law enforcement.

He said, upon successful completion of the period, the officers would be confirmed as substantive Assistant Superintendents of Police.

The Police commissioner urged them to remain disciplined, dedicated to service, and focused on practical policing activities that will adequately prepare them for their future roles as seasoned police officers.

He further disclosed that the deployment of the officers to their states of origin was in line with the vision of IGP Kayode Egbetokun, aimed at actualising the community-based policing initiative.

The CP noted that the initiative is intended to effectively address contemporary security challenges across Nigeria.