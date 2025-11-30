Benue police detain 3 NURTW officials after Katsina-Ala crash kills 9

The Benue State Police Command has arrested three officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Katsina-Ala branch, in connection with a crash that claimed nine lives on Friday along the Katsina-Ala highway.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said in a release on Sunday that the incident occurred at about 20:15hrs and involved a MAN diesel truck with registration number TARABA ARD 967XA and multiple other vehicles. The crash followed the alleged obstruction of the highway by members of the NURTW, which caused severe traffic disruption.

“Benue State Command strongly warns against the unlawful obstruction of public highways, following a tragic multiple-vehicle accident that claimed nine (9) lives and left several others injured on 28th November 2025, along Katsina-Ala highway,” the statement read. “Victims were rushed to Toro Hospital, Katsina-Ala, for treatment, while deceased bodies were deposited at the General Hospital.”

The statement added that the NURTW officials involved include the branch chairman, Aja Vanger, and two members, Stephen Kahungur and Saater Vihiga. “They allegedly caused the obstruction, have been arrested and are currently in custody,” the spokesperson said.

Edet indicated that the suspects would be prosecuted upon completion of the investigation and reiterated that the command regards blocking highways as “criminal offences that endanger public safety and will attract decisive legal consequences.” He urged all road users and transport operators to obey traffic regulations and avoid actions that threaten lives.

The police also extended their sympathies to the families affected by the crash and assured that the law would be enforced firmly to prevent future tragedies.

In a separate development, the Benue State Police Command recently rescued six children, aged seven to nine, reportedly trafficked from Divine Peace and Grace Orphanage in Jos, Plateau State, to Anambra State. Three female suspects have been arrested in connection with the trafficking case, DSP Edet said.

Car plunges into river, kills 8

Eight members of the Kyegh family have died after the vehicle conveying them plunged into River Dura in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State. The victims were reportedly travelling midweek to make final burial arrangements for a relative when the accident occurred.

The Chairman of Vandeikya Local Government, Mr Dennis Guda, visited the bereaved family and described the incident as “a heartbreaking tragedy that has thrown the entire Vandeikya Local Government into deep mourning.”

He consoled the family, settled all mortuary bills, and donated eight caskets to support burial preparations.

Mr Guda added, “No family deserves to go through such unimaginable tragedy alone. We are one people, and their pain is our pain,” assuring the relatives that the council stood firmly with them in their moment of grief.