Police recover decomposing bodies of female Cameroonians kidnapped in Anambra

The Anambra State Police on Saturday announced the recovery of two decomposing female bodies believed to be those of kidnapped Cameroonians from a river in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

Three Cameroonian women have been missing for some time now, raising posers that they may have been kidnapped.

The police in the state had launched an investigation leading to the arrest of two suspects: Nonso Augustine Akpeh, 37, and Kingsley Akpeh, 44, who had been assisting with information. The third suspect had been on the run.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the discovery of the decomposing bodies was in continuation of efforts to ascertain the whereabouts of the three ladies.

He said that on the evening of November 28, 2025, operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, working in collaboration with professional river divers and local volunteers, conducted an intensive search along the Omambala River in Anambra West Local Government Area.

“During the operation, the team recovered two (2) female decomposed bodies believed to be victims of the kidnapping incident.

The operatives immediately contacted the family of the kidnapped victims, who positively identified the recovered bodies as his wife, Mrs. Bognou Alice, and his niece, Miss Sandra.

“Both bodies have been deposited in a mortuary for further examination and necessary investigative procedures”, he added.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has extended condolences to the bereaved family and friends, and ordered intensified search efforts to recover the remaining missing victim.

He has also directed all units involved to strengthen operational activities aimed at apprehending the third suspect, Uchenna Nicholas Mmadu, said to be on the run, to ensure he faces the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner further reassured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives, maintaining security, and delivering justice.

In other news, the Delta State police command has announced it arrested a suspected serial killer and a prison escapee who has been linked to multiple violent crimes in the past.

The suspect, known as Michael Ezenwa,i was apprehended by the Agbor police division of the state on October 24, 2025, while he was attempting to sell a stolen phone.

Meanwhile, further checks revealed the phone belonged to a woman who was later found dead in her apartment.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to murdering her during a robbery at her residence on 23rd October 2025.

Ezenwai has been linked to multiple violent crimes, including a 2020 rape and murder case involving a university student.

Commenting on the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Bright Edafe, said the command swiftly took action after receiving a distress call.

“On the 24th of October 2025, the DPO Agbor received a complaint that one Michael Ezenwai was trying to sell a suspected stolen phone.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene and immediately arrested the suspect. Upon interrogation, the suspect claimed that he brought the phone from Libya.