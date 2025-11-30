Benue road crash: Police arrest three NURTW officials

Warn against illegal obstruction, rescue seven boys in Delta

Nine persons have died in a road crash caused by illegal obstruction along Katsina-Ala Highway in Benue State.

The Benue State Police Command, has, therefore, warned against unlawful obstruction of public highways.

The accident, which occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on November 28, 2025, involving a MAN diesel truck with registration number Taraba ARD 967XA and multiple vehicles, after members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Katsina-Ala branch allegedly blocked the highway, caused severe traffic disruption.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udeme Edet, who confirmed the incident yesterday, the victims were rushed to Toro Hospital, Katsina-Ala for treatment, while the deceased bodies were deposited at the General Hospital.

Chairman of NURTW Katsina-Ala Branch, Aja Vanger, along with two other members, Stephen Kahungur and Saater Vihiga, who allegedly caused the obstruction, were arrested and are currently in custody.

Edet said the suspects would be prosecuted upon completion of the investigation.

The Command, however, reiterated that blocking highways is a criminal offence that endangers public safety and will attract decisive legal consequences, saying that individuals or groups involved in such acts will face the full wrath of the law.

The Command also urged all road users and transport operators to prioritise safety, obey traffic regulations, and avoid actions that could endanger lives. It empathised with the affected families, adding that it would enforce the law firmly to prevent future tragedies.

In another development, the Delta State Police Command has rescued seven boys from their Yahoo boys’ masters in Delta State.

According to the Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Bright Edafe, the Command received a complaint from one of the boys who said he was deceived into the apartment which he later discovered to be Hustlers Kingdom (HK), also known as yahoo boys.

Edafe said that whenever the boys don’t get a paying client, their masters use a cane (koboko) to flog them.

“You need to see the boy’s back. Operatives of the Quick Rapid Squad (QRS) swiftly responded and stormed the apartment, rescued seven boys being held against their will, and arrested two suspects who call themselves chairmen.”

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, commended the swift response and professionalism of the officers.

He urged the residents to give the police credible information that could aid in the fight against criminality in the state.