Boko Haram insurgents torch houses, vehicles in fresh attacks on Borno community 

Boko Haram insurgents have torched dozens of houses and vehicles in fresh attacks on Magumeri community of Borno State.

The midnight attacks came as the governor, Babagana Zulum, declared Sunday and Monday for prayers and fasting over insecurity.

Troops of the North-East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), however, prevented loss of lives during the attacks.

The community, located along the 85km Maiduguri-Gubio Road, was severely attacked, including the Civilian JTF patrol vehicles distributed two weeks ago by the governor.

A military source, while confirming the incident in Maiduguri, stated: “No lives were lost in the foiled attacks by the terrorists. Unfortunately, the insurgents burst from Sasawa Forest in Yobe State, razing down the patrol vehicles of the Civilian JTF and other volunteers.”

The military source noted that the volunteer youths are complementing the military and other security agencies in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad region.

“Our soldiers stood their ground by forcing the insurgents to flee with gunshot wounds towards the forest,” the source stated.