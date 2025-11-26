Boko Haram members found in Army recruitment list – Rep member

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmed Idris Wase on Wednesday alleged that names of Boko Haram members were once discovered on the Nigerian Army recruitment list, warning that such infiltration is undermining the country’s security architecture.

Speaking during a special plenary session of the House convened to review the national security situation, Wase said former Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Muktar Betara, could confirm the incident.

He said the development reflects the deep flaws in Nigeria’s recruitment processes, which have allowed individuals with criminal backgrounds to enter sensitive security institutions.

Wase, who revealed that he lost both a brother and a cousin to terrorists, said the infiltration of the system helps explain why criminal groups continue to operate freely in many parts of the country.

He added that insecurity has become so overwhelming that his surviving younger brother begged him to help secure a transfer out of their community.

He said: “My brother, former chairman of defense, and my very good friend, Betara, will bear with me that we have moments in when in the process of recruitment, we found in the list names of criminals. Boko Haram members were found in the list of Army.

“There has to be a thorough way of ensuring that when we are recruiting, those of us who are politicians should recommend people of good character and integrity. That’s the only way we can solve this problem. You find a criminal in the system, and before you know it, whatever you do, you cannot have the problem resolved. So we must change the system and way of our recruitment.

Yes, as politicians, it’s good to recommend. This is what we are here for. But when you are recommending, please recommend people of integrity, people that will meet standards and ensure that they give the best access to our country.”

The former deputy speaker warned that Nigeria’s security crisis persists partly because some individuals benefit from the chaos, enabling criminals to move in convoys and operate with impunity.

Wase further lamented the politicisation of indigeneship and citizenship, describing it as one of the key issues dividing the country and calling for constitutional reforms to address the problem.

He noted that kidnapping has become routine, with about N5 billion reportedly paid as ransom in one year, while more than 30,000 people have been killed in Boko Haram-related attacks over time.

Wase urged lawmakers to take a holistic approach to the crisis, stressing that the scale of insecurity facing the country is more dangerous than many realise and requires urgent, coordinated action.