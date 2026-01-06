Brenique’s ‘Gratitude’ finds beauty in simple praise

Some songs feel like conversations you have when nobody else is around. Honest moments. Personal moments.

“Gratitude” by Brenique sits there comfortably. It does not reach too far. It does not stretch itself. It simply speaks. You listen, and it feels like something you already know, something you’ve lived with.

It opens with a choir voice, and that alone already tells you where the song is going. It feels like church before anything officially starts. That moment when voices warm up and everyone settles in. It reminds you of singers like Lara George or Naomi Raine, the kind of voices that carry worship naturally. Nothing feels rushed or forced.

Then the first verse comes in: “In the morning, I’ll wake up and pray. In the evening I’ll give God the praise.”

It sounds like routine. Like life. Like something repeated daily until it becomes part of you. “You are the one I call on; you see through my heart and answer” feels like trust spoken plainly. And when she sings, “You daily load me with benefits,” it feels like someone pausing to say thank you for things that used to be taken for granted.

The pre-chorus moves gently. “So I’ll rise up, with everything within; I’ll praise you.” That line feels like effort. Like choosing to show up fully. “In every situation, every chance I get” sounds real because life does not always cooperate. Still, the song stays steady. “I’ll lift my hands and sing” feels like a response that comes naturally after everything else.

The chorus stays simple: “You’ve been so good to me.” Repeated again and again. It feels like someone else is saying it until it finally sinks in. “You’ve been so kind to me.” Then, “You’ve been faithful, yes, you’ve been.” It feels reflective, like looking back and realizing things worked out in ways you did not see at the time. “You are everything to me” lands quietly but carries meaning.

Verse two shifts the focus slightly. “All my idols, I lay at your feet.” That sounds like honesty. “From this altar, I’ll raise gratitude.” It feels intentional. Then the line, “If the Lord God is for me, who then can be against me?” sounds like scripture turned personal. “When I thought all hope was lost, You gave me the faith to believe” feels like a memory shared without drama.

As the song proceeds, the repetition begins to feel comforting. Nothing in the song fights for attention. The music supports the words. It allows space for reflection, singing along, or just listening. “I’ll tell the whole world of your goodness. Sing your praises forever” sums it up in the outro. It sounds like an abundance of thankfulness. Repeating “You’ve been so good to me” and “You’ve been so kind to me” feels complete.

The production is well-balanced, with no single instrument overshadowing the others. The vocal delivery is in sync with the instrumentals. Nothing outshines the other. Brenique excels at vocal delivery on “Gratitude.” There is always room for improvement in art. The lyrical ability can be enhanced. The lyrics sound like what we’ve heard in most Nigerian gospel songs. Aside from that, “Gratitude” is a worship song that brings believers into humble moments while appreciating God’s faithfulness.

At four minutes, “Gratitude” by Brenique feels like something you return to. Simple words. Clear faith. A song that understands that sometimes, saying thank you is enough.