BYM urges Fulani herdsmen to leave Plateau for peace to reign

Many cattle were killed after they were allegedly poisoned while grazing on Friday evening around Kwi village in Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, confirmed the incident, noting that on Friday last week a similar incident occurred in Kwi village, where six cattle were allegedly poisoned.

According to the MACBAN Chairman, they have informed the sector commander of Operation Enduring Peace in Barikin Ladi LGA, who later deployed personnel of the operation to visit the scene of the incident.

He said they cannot ascertain the number of cattle killed at the moment because over 100 cattle were grazing in the area when the incident occurred, making it difficult to determine the exact number of casualties.

The MACBAN Chairman condemned the incident and urged security forces to investigate those behind what he described as a deliberate attempt to achieve a hidden agenda.

Contacted on the development, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3rd Division, Nigeria Army, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, said they were aware of the incident, particularly that security personnel of the operation were seen at the scene.

Lieutenant Colonel Danja said they would follow up and get back to journalists on the alleged incident.

The MACBAN Chairman, however, alleged that rustling and poisoning of their cattle is a calculated attempt to instigate herders in the state.

“What we are facing in recent days is clear evidence that we are being pushed to the wall. The world is witnessing what is happening to us. Some people have said that they would be attacked during the Christmas period, and that is why they have continued to kill herders and their animals.

“The security agencies, including the police, DSS, and Operation Enduring Peace, are seeing what is happening to us. Just on Wednesday, over 160 cattle were rustled and many cattle were poisoned. We are peaceful people and will continue to be law-abiding. We are calling on our members to remain calm and allow security personnel to investigate the matter,” the chairman added.

When contacted about the development, the National Chairman of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Barrister Solomon Dalyop, said they were not aware of the incident and that Fulani should leave Plateau so that everyone can live in peace.

According to the BYM President, “My response to this is that Fulani should leave Plateau. That is the only thing. They are claiming that their cattle were poisoned, yet this evening they went to kill three persons in Drong in Foron and rustled many cattle. We cannot even ascertain the number of cattle rustled during the attack. They should just leave Plateau.”