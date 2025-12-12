Plateau community denies Miyetti Allah’s claim of gunmen attack on herders

Gunmen attacked herders on Wednesday evening and rustled no fewer than 168 cattle in two separate incidents in Barikin Ladi and Jos East local government areas of Plateau State.

Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos, narrating that the first incident occurred around Nding community in Fan district of Barikin Ladi LGA, where 137 cattle were rustled, while the second attack happened in Kukukah community of Jos East LGA, where 34 cattle were rustled, but three returned home.

Babayo said the rustled cattle belonged to three persons, including Alh. Wada Sale, Abdullahi Yusuf, and Alh. Talba Abubakar, adding that “Soon after the incidents, I called heads of security forces, including DSS, Operation Enduring Peace, and the Police in the state, to inform them about the development. I also reported the incident to the Sector 4 commander in Barkin Ladi.”

Explaining further, Ibrahim stated that the gunmen opened fire at the herders grazing the cattle and moved away with the cattle, forcing the herders to flee for their lives.

He said, “On December 10, the gunmen stormed the grazing areas and started shooting. They succeeded in rustling the cattle while the herders escaped the attack. The two attacks took place on the same day.

“The first one happened around Nding and the cattle were moved to Fan district, Barikin Ladi. 137 cattle were rustled in the area. In addition, 34 cattle were rustled in Kukhkah, Jos East. It is very unfortunate that while the herders were carrying out their lawful business, some troublemakers would attack them and rustle their cattle,” the chairman said.

Ibrahim further called on members and those affected to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out their duties, urging the security forces to track down the perpetrators of the attacks.

However, the leadership of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has denied any incident of cattle rustling around Nding area, emphasising that there was no cattle rustling on Wednesday as reported by the herding community.

The National President of BYM, Barrister Solomon Dalyop, told journalists that based on their investigation, they found nothing related to cattle rustling in the area, saying “such a claim is a fallacy and a calculated plan to carry out a terror attack on our people.

“For years up till now, the people of Fan have told Fulani and intimidated sector 4 that Fan does not have a grazing area and therefore Fulani should cease grazing in any of its domains.

“We are shocked and surprised to hear that cattle were rustled in the area. From our findings, there is no such thing. They should allow security agencies to carry out their investigation to ascertain whether it is true or not,” Dalyop pointed out.

But the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, when contacted on the incident, said they will inform the sector commander and the intelligence department for further action.