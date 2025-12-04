Fire guts Abuja wood market, destroys property

A fire outbreak erupted in the early hours of yesterday at the popular wood market in Jabi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, destroying several shops and property worth millions of naira.

Eyewitnesses told The Guardian that the fire sent thick smoke billowing into the sky as traders and residents scrambled to salvage their goods from the burning structures.

Firefighters from the Federal Fire Service and the FCT Fire Service swiftly responded to distress calls and battled the flames, eventually bringing the situation under control.

An official of the FCT Fire Service confirmed that no casualties had been recorded as of the time of filing this report, adding that investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

However, traders affected by the fire incident have lamented the loss of equipment, building materials, and finished wood products, calling on the government for urgent support to help them recover their livelihoods.

Authorities have assured that a detailed assessment of the damage will be carried out and urged market operators to strictly adhere to fire safety guidelines to prevent future occurrences.