Fire guts popular Jabi Wood Market in Abuja

A fire outbreak in the early hours of Wednesday, December 3, 2025, gutted the popular wood market in Jabi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, destroying several shops and property worth millions of naira.

Eyewitnesses told The Guardian that the fire started around dawn, sending thick smoke into the sky as traders and residents rushed to salvage goods from burning structures.

Firefighters from the Federal Fire Service and the FCT Fire Service responded swiftly to distress calls and battled the blaze, eventually bringing it under control.

An official of the FCT Fire Service confirmed that no casualties had been recorded as of press time, adding that investigations were underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Affected traders lamented the loss of equipment, building materials, and finished wood products, urging the government to provide urgent assistance to help them rebuild their businesses.

Authorities have promised to conduct a detailed assessment of the damage and advised market operators to adhere strictly to fire safety guidelines to prevent future incidents.