Catholic leaders lament over renewed herdsmen attacks in Southern Taraba

Catholic priests and community groups in Southern Taraba State have sounded the alarm over renewed waves of violence and killings allegedly perpetrated by armed herdsmen across several communities under the Catholic Diocese of Wukari.

Speaking on Monday in Jalingo, the Director of Social Communications for the diocese, Rev. Fr. John Laikel, described the situation as “devastating,” revealing that many rural parishes have been abandoned following sustained assaults that have claimed multiple lives and destroyed entire villages.

“It is disheartening that attacks on innocent citizens keep happening despite government promises to stop the killings,” Fr. Laikel lamented. “The pattern of attacks in Southern Taraba shows a deliberate and calculated attempt by Fulani herdsmen to permanently take over these communities for grazing. Most victims are returnees who had only recently resettled after earlier displacements.”

He alleged that the attackers not only kill and burn down homes but also graze their cattle on the farmlands of victims and, in some cases, occupy the deserted settlements.

Fr. Laikel called on federal, state, and local authorities to “wake up to their constitutional responsibilities” of protecting lives and property, noting that some of the affected areas lie close to military operational bases in Takum Local Government Area.

“This raises serious concern about the willingness and capability of security agencies to stop the ongoing carnage,” he said.

Similarly, Rev. Fr. George Dogo, Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Takum, expressed frustration over what he described as the “indifference” of security operatives despite repeated warnings about impending attacks.

“When we alert security agencies, they often complain about a lack of personnel or fuel,” Fr. Dogo said. “Meanwhile, innocent people are being killed daily, villages are burned, and survivors are left with horrific injuries. It’s heartbreaking to see such disregard for human life.”

In a related development, the Taraba Tiv Youth Development Forum has urged Governor Agbu Kefas to deploy additional security personnel to the Chanchanji Ward of Takum LGA to prevent further bloodshed.

In a joint statement signed by the forum’s President, Torkuma Lupet Moses, and Secretary, Uko Moses Wuaga, the group condemned the renewed attacks on Tiv farming communities, reporting that over 1,000 families have been displaced and properties worth millions of naira destroyed since violence resumed last week.

The forum urged the state government to establish additional military outposts in the affected areas and provide emergency relief materials, including food, medical supplies, and shelter, to displaced residents.

“We also call on the government to arrest the perpetrators and their sponsors to face justice,” the statement read. “Governor Agbu Kefas should facilitate a peace summit between Tiv and Fulani leaders to address lingering grievances.”

The group further appealed to the Federal Government and international partners to classify Taraba as a priority state under the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) to help curb recurring conflicts between herders and farmers.