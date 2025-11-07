Kefas sets up 23-member committee to boost sugar development in Taraba

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has approved the establishment of a 23-member Joint Technical Committee aimed at advancing sugar development initiatives across the state.

According to a statement signed on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, the committee will be chaired by Jethro Yakubu Zikyengyu, with Abel Bako Joachim of the Ministry of Agriculture serving as Secretary.

The committee, as observed by The Guardian, comprises representatives from key government agencies, the private sector, farmers’ associations, community leaders, and traditional rulers.

Its mandate includes promoting and facilitating the growth of the sugar industry, engaging stakeholders in relevant sectors, developing a comprehensive sugar development plan, identifying suitable sites for sugar processing, and mobilising resources, funding, and technical expertise to support sugar production.

The activities of the committee, as stated in the release, will be coordinated by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Jeji Williams. The committee has been given three months to submit its report and recommendations to the state government.

Governor Kefas emphasised that the initiative aligns with his administration’s commitment to agricultural development, job creation, and industrial growth in Taraba State.

Meanwhile, the stage is now set for Governor Kefas‘ much-anticipated defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), following reports that the Taraba State governor will officially join the ruling party on November 19.

A decent source close to the APC National Working Committee confirmed that Yilwatda’s masterstroke was the unseen hand behind the defection, with plans finalised to receive the governor at a rally in Jalingo.

The party’s national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, is expected to lead the team that will welcome him into the ruling party, the source confirmed.

Already, Governor Kefas’ defection was the subject of discussion at the APC’s recent leadership meeting held on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

“Everything is already set for the Taraba governor’s arrival into the APC fold,” the insider hinted.

It would be recalled that Governor Kefas dropped a strong hint earlier this week while addressing APC and PDP stakeholders at the Banquet Hall of TY Danjuma House in Jalingo, where he said: “Yes! A rumour is indeed circulating, and I’m also hearing that rumour. Sometimes, when a rumour keeps moving like that, it makes somebody think that it is something good. I am also hearing that rumour, and I am working on it to see that it becomes a reality. So, by the grace of God, in a few days to come after next week, you will hear from me. Let’s continue to pray. I want to assure everyone here, whether you are from APC, PDP, or any other party, that we are committed to doing justice. Let’s forgive one another. Let us think about how we can move this state forward.”