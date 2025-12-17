Chief urges new monarch to uphold legacy of service, wisdom

A distinguished community leader and accomplished industrialist, Chief John Nkemjika Nnaji, has congratulated His Royal Highness, Eze Sir Iheanacho Chinyereze Mbalewe, on his emergence as the Ezeoha III of Uvuru Autonomous Community, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, urging him to emulate the exemplary virtues, wisdom, and people-oriented leadership style of his late father.

Nnaji described the ascension of the new monarch as a historic moment for Uvuru, noting that the late Eze Reuben Ugwuegbulem Mbalewe left behind a strong legacy of peace, justice, and communal cohesion which the new Eze must build upon.

According to him, continuity in purposeful leadership remains vital to sustaining harmony and progress in the community. He also called on sons and daughters of Uvuru, both at home and in the diaspora, to “think home” by investing in meaningful projects that would accelerate development and improve the welfare of the people.

Nnaji stressed that the growth of Uvuru could only be achieved through collective responsibility, unity of purpose, and unwavering support for the traditional institution.

The community leader further appealed to members of the Eze-in-Council, both past and present, to remain steadfast in their roles as custodians of Uvuru’s customs and traditions. He urged them to offer constructive advice and innovative ideas that would assist the new monarch in steering the affairs of the community towards sustainable peace and development.

Nnaji noted that the Uvuru Autonomous Community has, over the years, been known for peace, unity, and communal strength, describing these values as the foundation upon which the future of the community must continue to rest. He expressed optimism that the reign of Eze Iheanacho Mbalewe would further strengthen these virtues.

Ahead of the coronation ceremony scheduled for December 27, Nnaji offered prayers for a peaceful, successful, and prosperous reign for the new Eze and his cabinet. He prayed that God would grant His Royal Highness divine wisdom, sound judgment, and good health as he pilots the affairs of Uvuru.

He described the emergence of Eze Mbalewe as a great choice, pointing out that his unanimous acceptance during the selection process reflected the will of the people and adherence to the community’s constitution and traditions.

Nnaji, who was honoured with the revered chieftaincy title of Ugochinyere Uvuru over 30 years ago by the late Eze Reuben Mbalewe, expressed deep joy at witnessing the smooth transition of leadership from father to son. He described the moment as emotionally fulfilling and symbolic of continuity and stability in Uvuru’s traditional institution.

Beyond his words of encouragement, Nnaji reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the peace, unity, and advancement of the Uvuru Autonomous Community. His contributions to the community include a long-standing scholarship programme, an annual youth football competition, and several philanthropic initiatives aimed at uplifting the less privileged.

He therefore called on all stakeholders to rally behind the new Ezeoha III, stressing that collective support would ensure a reign marked by progress, harmony, and shared prosperity.