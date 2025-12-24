Christmas: Bishop Odetoyinbo calls for hope, peace, national renewal

The Catholic Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Kayode Odetoyinbo, has urged Nigerians to anchor their hope for peace in Jesus Christ amid the country’s mounting social and economic challenges.

The bishop made the call in his Christmas message titled “In Jesus Christ Is Our Hope for Peace,” where he underscored the spiritual essence of Christmas as the celebration of God’s humble entry into human history through the birth of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Odetoyinbo noted that Christmas serves as a reminder that genuine peace does not come through power or force, but through humility, love and faith, as symbolised by Christ’s birth in a manger.

Acknowledging the harsh realities confronting many Nigerians, he lamented that numerous families are battling hunger, insecurity and lack of peace in their communities.

He also highlighted the struggles of young people weighed down by unemployment and uncertainty about the future, as well as parents burdened by rising living costs, school fees and the challenge of meeting basic family needs.

Bishop Odetoyinbo further drew attention to the plight of farmers living in fear due to insecurity, traders affected by instability, and communities ravaged by violence, poverty and displacement.

Describing Nigeria as a nation wounded by hunger, poverty, unemployment, corruption and insecurity, he called for a collective conversion of heart among both leaders and citizens.

He warned that peace cannot be achieved through violence, greed or indifference, stressing that lasting peace requires recognising one another as brothers and sisters regardless of tribe or religion, defending the dignity of every human life, and choosing justice over selfish interests.

Bishop Odetoyinbo encouraged families to use the Christmas season to rediscover love, forgiveness and prayer within the home, while urging individuals to share generously with those in need, no matter how little.

He also appealed to public office holders and those in positions of authority to prioritise the common good above personal or regional interests, insisting that the cries of the poor and unemployed must not be ignored.

Expressing concern over the situation of internally displaced persons across the country, the bishop said they deserve care, comfort and dignity, rather than being treated as mere statistics.

He further called for renewed efforts to rescue victims of kidnapping and insurgency, restore peace to affected communities, and ensure the safety of lives and property nationwide.

The bishop urged Nigerians to place their worries, families, work and the nation itself at the manger of the Christ Child, trusting God to bring healing, peace and fulfilment.