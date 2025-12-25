Christmas Eve tragedy: Many feared dead as IED explodes in Borno mosque

An explosion ripped through a mosque in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, on Wednesday evening as Muslim worshippers gathered for Maghrib prayers.

The blast occurred around 6:10p.m. at a mosque in the Gamboru Ward area, near the bustling Customs district and Gamboru Main Market. Although information on the incident remains sketchy, residents told newsmen that many worshippers were either killed or injured after suspected Boko Haram insurgents detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in the mosque.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Nahum Daso, could not confirm the blast but said he was on his way to the scene to assess the situation.

The suspected blast has already created fear among residents, especially within the Christian community preparing for the 2025 Christmas celebration.

Security operatives have cordoned the area to prevent further casualties and to allow preliminary assessment of the incident. Shehu Sani has described the bombing as the evil horror of terrorism. Posting on X, he condemned the act as abominable. He wrote: “It’s tragic to receive the news of a bomb explosion at a mosque in Maiduguri that left scores of people dead.

“While awaiting the official report of the incident, this unfortunate and condemnable act once again reflects the evil and horrors of terrorism and the dangers it poses to all citizens irrespective of their identities and affiliations. My thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.”

According to Muhammad Abdullahi, who witnessed the incident, the blast occurred in the middle of congregational prayers, a time many traders in the busy market gather to worship before returning home.

Another eyewitness, Bukar Wakil, said the explosion triggered fire and thick smoke, burning parts of the mosque’s ceiling and causing panic within the crowded market area.

At the time of filing this report, the authorities had yet to officially confirm the number of casualties or issue a formal statement on the incident.