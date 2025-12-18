Christmas: Umuada Igbo preaches peace among Nigerians 

The leadership of Umuada Igbo Massachusetts Inc in the United States (U.S.), has called on Nigerians, both in the Diaspora and the homeland, to maintain peace and harmony during this year’s Christmas season and beyond.

The trailblazing President of the non-profit organisation, Chidinma Igbokwe, made the appeal during the celebration of their yearly Christmas party in Braintree, Massachusetts, U.S.



Igbokwe, who thanked God for His goodness and mercy upon Nigerians everywhere, said: “There are lots of things which unite Nigerians from all walks of life despite their religious, political, social and ethnic differences.



“We are all children of God and naturally peace loving people. Let us avoid rhetorics and arguments, which tend to divide us. But rather focus on our common socio-cultural heritage that the founding fathers of Nigeria gave us even before the Independence.

“As you all know, together we stand, but divided we fall. “Therefore, I call on all Nigerians home and abroad to join hands together to build a better nation for the good of our children and every one of us.”



In the same vein, the founder of Umuada Igbo Massachusetts Inc., U.S., Ngozi Njoku, called on the government of Nigeria, both at the state and federal levels, to provide a better enabling environment for American and international investors to participate in the sustainable development of the Nigerian nation.



Njoku said: “Once the issues of insecurity and poor public infrastructure are genuinely addressed, more Nigerians in the Diaspora, foreign industrialists, and international developers will be attracted to invest in Nigeria.”



She said that Umuada Igbo Massachusetts Inc. is one of the frontline Nigerian Diaspora socio-cultural organisations in the United States, adding that their Christmas celebrations this year attracted eminent leaders of thought, seasoned politicians, and captains of industry from around the country.



However, there were unique Igbo cultural displays and presentations of gifts to celebrate the Christmas season.



The event also featured cutting of yearly Christmas cake and thanksgiving prayers to God who they affirmed has always been their succour and shield.