Church gives N11.6m educational scholarship to indigent students

As part of efforts aimed at helping indigent students have access to quality education, members of the Women Fellowship of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) – The Church of the Living God, have released given N11.6 m worth of scholarship to 57 members of the church. Speaking at the Christian Feast of Tabernacles at Salem City, Warri, Delta State, Chairperson, GKS Women Fellowship, Nigeria and Abroad, Cindy Igba-Ujene, said: “Some intelligent children who don’t have people to push them up educationally have been placed on a bursary award of N200, 000 per year.”

She added two sisters who were under full scholarship years ago have completed their education.

Earlier, there were messages on, “Minding spiritual things as a Christian woman in this age” by Assistant Secretary, GKS Women Fellowship Committee, Yenagoa Branch, Stella Dohmobo Leghemo.

The second message was entitled, “Object lessons from the story of the Woman Hannah,” delivered by a member, Lord’s Ministry Sisters Committee, Chika Mercy Nwaeka.

The preachers urged the women to imbibe the virtues of wisdom, love, humility, patience and faith in God.