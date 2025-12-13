Cleric calls on FG to seek global collaboration in fight against insecurity

The Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Prophet (Dr.) Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo, has called on the Federal Government to seek global collaboration in the fight against insecurity.

He also condemned the abduction and continuous detention of innocent members of the C&S Church, while conducting service at Ejiba, in Yagba West Local Council of Kogi State.

Alogbo called on Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, to intensify efforts at freeing the kidnapped church members from the hands of their abductors. .

In a statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Unification Church, Special Apostle Omololu Olubode, the Supreme Head of the Church, while acknowledging the improved efforts of the Federal Government and security agencies at addressing the menace of banditry and kidnapping in the country, called on well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to nip the menace in the bud in that region.

He said: “The unfortunate incident of November 30, 2025, where innocent church members were attacked and abducted mid-way into their worship, is not only troubling, but portends negativity for free worship of Nigerians as enshrined in the nation’s constitution. “

“The gun-wielding, dare devil terrorists, who attacked and abducted unarmed members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church, at Ejiba, in Kogi State, is a further prove that there are plans to silence true worship in the country.

“The thought of our places of worship, being turned into hunting grounds by terrorists, is a negative reflection of the security situation in Kogi State and its environs.”

Alogbo, therefore, called on Ododo to do all in his power, in collaboration with security agencies, to secure the release of the abducted church members..