Cleric predicts political shift, economic relief in 2026

By Abubakar Ojima-ojo

The Senior Pastor of Zion Flames Ministries, Apostle Momo Promise, on Thursday predicted major political and economic developments in Nigeria in 2026.

The cleric made the declarations during his New Year’s message delivered at the church’s programme.

Promise said a new opposition political party would rise and gain strength across the country in 2026.

According to him, the party’s success would depend on a peaceful approach to politics.

“In 2026, the new opposition party will rise stronger and stronger,” he said. “If they are to conquer, they will conquer by peace. If they take the path of violence, they will be humiliated totally.”

The cleric also warned of what he described as divine judgement against those he accused of oppressing the poor and the innocent in the country.

He said, “God is warning those who trample upon the innocent and treat the poor as nothing. There will be judgement in politics and among the citizens.”

Promise claimed that sponsors of terrorism would face severe consequences, stating that they would be “brought to utter destruction.”

Speaking on the 2027 general elections, he cautioned Nigerians against being used for political violence.

“Men will still rise in wickedness and use the innocent as sacrificial lambs for the 2027 election,” he said. “Be wise, don’t die in their war.”

On the economy, the cleric predicted a drop in prices of goods in 2026 but said many Nigerians would still struggle financially.

“In 2026, the price of things will fall. Things will be relatively easy, but people will not have money to buy,” he said.

He also predicted improved performances by Nigerian athletes on the global stage, saying their success would bring international recognition to the country.

On global affairs, Promise said some major wars would begin to wind down, but warned of economic challenges and natural disasters.

He said, “I see a major war waged on the economy of the world, and I see heavy flooding destroying parts of the earth.”

The cleric added that tensions would rise in parts of Africa, urging unity among African nations, while predicting political change in Uganda’s general elections.

Promise also warned that the Church would face increased opposition in 2026, adding that false prophets would be exposed.

He said the prophecies reflected his spiritual convictions as part of his annual New Year’s message.