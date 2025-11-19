Cleric tasks Abiodun, LG boss on fixing deplorable Egbado road

PROPHET Israel Oladele Ogundipe, known as Prophet Genesis, has ‎lamented the deplorable state of roads in Ogun State, particularly in Egbado.

He, therefore, appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun and Ifo Local Council Chairman, Idris Olalekan Kusimo, to urgently fix the roads to benefit residents.

‎

Prophet Genesis, who is the Presiding Prophet of CCC Genesis Global, shared an SOS video, showcasing the deteriorating road conditions over the last three decades, leading to loss of lives, property and endless suffering.

He highlighted the community’s effort to patch the roads with limited success, emphasising the urgent need for the government’s intervention.

‎

“Over the years, residents and business owners have had to raise money several times to carry out some palliative works on this road. Sadly, whenever it rains, we are back to where we started from as every single downpour washes away whatever palliative work we tried to do.

‎

“We are urgently appealing to the Ogun State government to please remember us in this area. The continuous deplorable state of this road is causing residents, both young and old, business owners, students, school owners and so on a lot of indescribable pain. We are suffering and I cannot even put into words the level of agony we are going through because of this road. Whenever the rains start, we are filled with dread and sadness because we know our sufferings will multiply.

‎

“The bad roads have even become life-threatening to us here, as any time we have a security emergency, police patrol vehicles find it difficult to access this community as a result of the sorry state of this road,” he stated.

He urged the governor to reconstruct the roads to prevent further hardships and save lives.

The clergy stressed the importance of addressing the road issues for the safety and well-being of current and future residents.