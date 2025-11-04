Ogun govt inspects road projects, assures of early completion

The Ogun State Government has assured residents that ongoing road reconstruction projects across the state will soon be completed.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, gave the assurance during an inspection tour of the ongoing reconstruction at Itori, along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, in Ewekoro Local Council of the state.

Akinsanya said that many of the roads under reconstruction were in terrible condition before the current administration of Dapo Abiodun came on board in 2019.

He said that the government had made remarkable progress in restoring them, adding that quality road construction takes careful planning and time.

He, however, recalled that some parts of the Sango-Ota area were almost impassable, describing the situation as, in his words, “like a swimming pool.”

The commissioner said that the concrete pavement method adopted along the Ewekoro axis was designed to strengthen the road and reduce long-term maintenance costs, clarifying that a viral video depicting poor road conditions did not reflect the current state of work.

He appealed to residents and motorists to be patient and drive carefully, especially during the rainy season, assuring them that the projects would be completed soon.

Project Manager of Craneburg Construction Limited, the contractor handling the reconstruction of the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, Pierre Andary, said asphalt-laying had started and that the project was already more than 50 per cent completed, with delivery expected by the end of 2026.

Also, the Project Manager of CCECC Nigeria Limited, Jason Zhang, the firm handling the Magboro–Makogi Road, confirmed steady progress and lauded both motorists and the state government for their cooperation, which he said had been instrumental in maintaining project timelines.