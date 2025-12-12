CoAS applauds troops for restoring democratic order in Benin Republic, vows improved welfare 

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has embarked on a two-day official operational and morale-boosting visit to formations and units under the Area of Responsibility of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army. He underscored the Army’s resolve to strengthen internal security while sustaining regional stability across West Africa.

The CoAS, while addressing officers and soldiers during the visit, described the engagement as a deliberate effort to personally appreciate troops for their unwavering dedication to duty, particularly in ensuring the safety and stability of Lagos and Ogun states.

He noted that the secure environment maintained by the 81 Division had enabled economic activities to thrive and allowed residents to go about their daily lives without fear.

“It is my responsibility to come here, see you face to face, and appreciate you for all that you have been doing. You have played a critical role in keeping Lagos and Ogun states safe, thereby supporting national economic growth and social stability. You have all done very well,” Shaibu said.

The Army Chief disclosed that the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, had extensively briefed him on the improving security situation within the Division’s area of responsibility.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the high level of discipline, professionalism, and operational effectiveness displayed across units, describing the performance of the Division as commendable.

The CoAS urged the troops to sustain the tempo, assuring them that their welfare remains a top priority under his leadership. He emphasised that the presence of his senior staff during the visit was a clear demonstration of the Army Headquarters’ commitment to placing soldiers first in all decisions.

“Everything that concerns your well-being is very important to us. Accommodation, allowances, healthcare, and the education of your children are issues we take seriously. We are determined to ensure that your families, especially your children, have access to quality education and proper medical care,” he stated.

He, therefore, encouraged the personnel to freely channel their concerns through established command structures, assuring them that issues raised through their officers and senior non-commissioned officers would be addressed promptly and responsibly.

The CoAS also expressed delight over the significant reduction in cases of illegal duties and unprofessional conduct within the Division. He urged the troops to continue to shun misconduct and remain guided by the core values and ethics of the Nigerian Army, noting that discipline remains the foundation of effective soldiering.

“I am happy with the progress recorded so far. Do your best to stay out of trouble. Hold fast to the core values of the Nigerian Army, and you will always remain on the right path,” he stated.

Shaibu particularly commended officers and men of the 81 Division for their swift operational response and professionalism during a recent regional deployment that supported efforts to restore constitutional order and democracy in the Republic of Benin, following a coup-related crisis.

He described the rapid mobilisation and successful execution of the mission as a strong testament to the Nigerian Army’s readiness, discipline, and commitment to democratic governance and regional peace.

“Immediately the directive was given, officers moved into action, mobilised their men, and ensured that the task was carried out effectively.

“That decisive response, which helped to return democratic governance to the people of Benin Republic, is the hallmark of true soldiering. I congratulate every one of you,” he said.

The Army Chief concluded his address by urging the troops to remain disciplined, focused, and obedient to constituted authority. He also reminded them to always listen to their officers, follow lawful instructions, and keep the Soldier’s Creed and core values of the Nigerian Army at the forefront of their conduct.

“As long as you remain guided by these values, you will not only succeed individually, but you will also continue to strengthen the Nigerian Army’s reputation at home and across the region,” he added.