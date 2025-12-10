COAS reaffirms importance of public trust in military operations

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Waidi Shaibu, yesterday, emphasised the crucial role of public trust in the success of military operations.

He made this remarks during the decoration of the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, with the rank of Colonel, in recognition of her dedication and exemplary service to the Nigerian Army.

During a brief ceremony held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, the COAS commended Anele’s professionalism and commitment, urging the Directorate of Army Public Relations to continue projecting the Army’s image responsibly and credibly.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj-Gen Bamidele Alabi, the COAS urged the Directorate of Army Public Relations to strengthen transparent, accountable and timely communication on the activities of the Nigerian Army.

He stressed the importance of effective strategic communication in building national confidence in the Armed Forces.

Shaibu also charged Colonel Anele to uphold high standards of professionalism, discipline and loyalty, while mentoring her subordinates to enhance the overall effectiveness and capacity of the directorate.

In her vote of thanks, Col Anele expressed gratitude to God, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Olufemi Oluyede; and the COAS for their leadership, guidance and mentorship, which she credited with her career advancement.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including former Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd), Colonel Mustapha Anka (rtd), senior officers serving and retired as well as family members, friends and well-wishers.