COAS flags off Bola Tinubu Barracks Phase 2, reaffirms ‘soldier first’ philosophy

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2 of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks in Asokoro, Abuja, marking a significant step towards sustainable housing solutions for Nigerian Army personnel.

The project follows the successful commissioning of Phase 1 in January 2025 and aligns with the COAS’s command philosophy of prioritising troop welfare and robust administration as the foundation for building a professional and combat-ready force.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Shaibu reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to addressing accommodation challenges nationwide, noting that the initiative reflects a strategic shift from short-term interventions to long-term, sustainable solutions.

He said the project comes at a time when the Army is intensifying efforts to tackle the acute accommodation challenges faced by its personnel, in line with its resolve to complete all ongoing residential projects while initiating new ones.

He explained that Phase 2 is an entirely new barracks, distinct from Phase 1 commissioned by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The COAS emphasised that the project is central to the “Soldier First” concept, which prioritises the welfare and living conditions of troops. On completion, the barracks will provide secure and dignified accommodation for personnel and their families, enhance unit cohesion and strengthen operational effectiveness.

Shaibu expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained support and funding of the project, and reaffirmed the unalloyed loyalty of officers and men of the Nigerian Army to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Earlier, the Coordinator, Nigerian Army Special Projects, Major General Bayode Adetoro, disclosed that while Phase 1 accommodated 614 personnel, Phase 2 is projected to house about 1,800 personnel.

Adetoro said the project is a direct physical manifestation of the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy, anchored on a “Soldier First” culture that prioritises troop welfare through a comprehensive support framework aimed at ensuring stability on the home front.