Commander mobilises forest security to Benue, Agila, Cross River border axis

The Commander of the Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS), Ebonyi State Command, Larry Igwe, has deployed personnel to border areas linking Benue, Agila, and Cross River States as part of renewed efforts to combat banditry and improve security across Ebonyi State.

Speaking with journalists in Abakaliki on Thursday, Commander Igwe reaffirmed the NFSS’s commitment to safeguarding forests, communities, and schools, stressing that the agency is fully prepared to ensure a peaceful yuletide season.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the use of arms by NFSS operatives, describing the pronouncement as timely and essential in the fight against bandits.

“The President’s pronouncement will ensure that Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed. Nobody can fight bandits without arms. We had been combating them with limited resources, but the President has now recognised our efforts and given us the needed support,” he said.

Igwe also praised the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, for his continued support, and acknowledged the proactive leadership of the NFSS Commander-General, Dr. Joshua Wole Osatimehin, whom he said has worked tirelessly to secure communities in difficult terrain.

Expressing gratitude, he noted that the NFSS had made significant strides even before securing approval to bear arms.

“We have made efforts across the country using local strategies and minimal arms. For the President to acknowledge our work and approve arms for us shows he believes we can do more. We are the only ones who can effectively flush out criminal elements occupying our forests,” he stated.

Commander Igwe assured residents of Ebonyi State of a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration, revealing that 86 forest criminal hotspots have been identified and personnel have been stationed at strategic points.

“I want to assure you people, for the fact that the Nigeria Forest Security Service is in existence in this country, especially in the bordering states, the Christmas, the Yuletide will be celebrated peacefully,” he said.

“People wil be happy go to their homes, and come back to their respective cities where they are doing their businesses.

“We have 86 forest criminal spots in this state, which my men have identified, and I have deployed my men to neigbouring boundaries of Agila, Cross River, Benue, all those areas, my men are there to make sure that the yuletide is celebrated peacefully.

“For the fact that the NFSS is active, especially in border areas, the Christmas and New Year celebrations will be peaceful. People will travel safely to their homes and return without fear.”

He disclosed that the NFSS is working closely with the Police, NSCDC, and DSS to clamp down on criminal elements, including bandits, illegal drug peddlers, and human traffickers.