NSCDC intercepts 21 trafficked minors in Kogi, arrests suspects

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kogi State command, has intercepted 21 minors suspected of being trafficked from parts of the North into the state.

The victims were intercepted in Yagba East Local Council of Kogi based on credible intelligence.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, stated in Lokoja yesterday: “The Kogi State Government wishes to inform the public of the successful interception of a group of underage children trafficked into the state, in what is suspected to be a covert recruitment attempt for banditry training.”

Giving details of the arrest, Fanwo added, “About 3.00pm, on December 5, NSCDC operatives in Yagba Area Command, in collaboration with other security agencies in Isanlu, acting on credible intelligence from community hunters, intercepted a truck conveying 21 children aged between six and 17 years into Kogi l.

“Initial investigations revealed that the children had been moved from different northern states under suspicious circumstances by adults who could not provide legitimate justification for their movement. Suspects linked to the operation have been arrested, including individuals who claimed they were transporting the children to establish an informal ‘Islamic school’ within Yagba East.”

According to him further arrests were made as security operatives intensified surveillance within the area, uncovering additional persons allegedly connected to the movement of the minors.

He added: “Some of the suspects were also found with items raising significant security concerns. The rescued children have since been transferred to the State Command of the NSCDC in Lokoja for detailed investigation and proper profiling of all persons involved.

“Governor Ahmed Ododo has directed the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to take full custody of the underaged victims, ensure their wellbeing, and provide the necessary psychosocial support pending the conclusion of investigations.”