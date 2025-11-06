Confab to equip members with industry’s growth path

Plans are underway by the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) to equip event professionals with practical tools, relevant conversations, and real connections to inspire both personal and professional growth across Nigeria’s fast-growing event ecosystem.

At a press briefing announcing plans for the upcoming conference in Lagos, APPOEMN President, Ayiri Oladunmoye, described the event as a movement driven by the power of creativity, collaboration, and culture.

She said the yearly conference, already in its eighth edition, remains one of the association’s strategic platforms to drive transformation and build capacity within the creative sector.

She added that the 2025 The Event Industry Conference (TEIC), with the theme ‘Fearless: Mastering the Art of Reinvention’, and scheduled for November 4 to 6, aimed to empower event professionals with the courage and innovation needed to redefine excellence within the industry.

“We call on every event professional, brand, and policymaker to partner with us in building a more structured, credible, and unified industry,” she said.

Chair of TEIC 8.0, Dr Chinwe Attoh, highlighted a key focus for the conference, urging that every attendee should leave with at least one skill set.She added that achieving this would make the experience impactful for all participants.

According to her, from the initiative to the brand award night, every activity is intentionally designed to leave a lasting impression, emphasising that “fearlessness is not the absence of fear, but the mastery of reinvention.”

To ensure compliance with the new tax policy, the association said proactive steps are being taken to support its members. Attoh noted that after the conference, an in-house accountant will ensure practical sessions, informing participants on how to position their businesses to avoid being adversely affected.

“After the conference, there will be ongoing sensitisations, and we will identify businesses that need support through the guidance of our in-house accountant to ensure they remain safe and secure,” she said.

She added that there is also an open-door operation where businesses can reach out to the organisation if they are struggling. APPOEMN representatives said the conference will celebrate Nigeria’s heritage and include a business boot camp for about 300 event-related businesses, offering support, mentorship, and growth opportunities.