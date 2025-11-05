Court dismisses Mompha’s no-case submission in alleged N6b money laundering trial

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, has dismissed the no-case submission filed by social media celebrity Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and ordered him to open his defence in an alleged N6 billion money laundering case.

In her ruling, Justice Dada held that a prima facie case had been established against the defendants, dismissing the no-case application and directing that they proceed with their defence.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on January 12, 2022, arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, failure to disclose assets, and possession of documents containing false pretences.

One of the counts alleged that “Ismaila Mustapha, Ahmadu Mohammed (at large) and Ismalob Global Investment Limited, sometime in 2016, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to conduct financial transactions to the tune of N5,998,884,653.18 with the intent of promoting the carrying on of specified unlawful activities to wit: obtaining by false pretence.”

Mompha and his company pleaded not guilty to all counts, after which the prosecution, led by counsel Suleiman Suleiman, called five witnesses before closing its case.

However, the defendants’ counsel, Kolawole Salami, filed a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution had failed to link his clients to the alleged offences.

Justice Dada disagreed, ruling that the prosecution had made out a case requiring an explanation from the defendants. She consequently dismissed the application and adjourned the matter to January 27 and 28, 2026, for the commencement of the defence.