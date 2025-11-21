Court orders police to withdraw officers from Nestoil premises

In the latest development in the high-profile debt dispute between FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, First Trustees Limited and oil and gas company Nestoil Limited, the Federal High Court in Lagos has directed the Lagos State Police Command to immediately withdraw its officers from the premises of the defendants.

This followed an order issued on November 20, 2025, by Justice Daniel Osiagor, vacating an earlier directive that had authorised law-enforcement presence at the facilities of Nestoil Limited, Neconde Energy Limited and their directors, Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi and Nnenna Obiejesi.

In a formal letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Longs Longwa, conveyed the court’s latest decision and informed the police hierarchy that the previous order relied upon to deploy officers had been set aside.

The letter, dated November 20, 2025, referenced suit marked FHC/L/CS/2127/2025 and confirmed that Justice Osiagor’s ruling effectively nullified the earlier enforcement actions taken in connection with the plaintiffs’ claims.

It therefore requested that all officers stationed at the defendants’ premises be withdrawn without delay.

The dispute, instituted by FBNQuest Merchant Bank and First Trustees Limited, involves allegations of significant indebtedness against Nestoil and its affiliates.

Justice Osiagor’s decision to set aside the prior order marks a notable shift in the proceedings and restores control of the affected premises to the defendants pending further hearing of the substantive suit.

The Lagos State Police Command is expected to comply with the court’s directive as the litigation continues before the Federal High Court.