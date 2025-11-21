Court rejects Ajudua’s bail application on health grounds

A Lagos Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, yesterday, refused the fresh bail application filed by Fred Ajudua seeking the court to order his release on health grounds.

Justice Mojisola Dada, while ruling on the application, said there was no new circumstance in the two medical reports from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) that could warrant the court to grant the defendant bail.

Ajudua is standing trial for allegedly obtaining $1.043 million from a Palestinian, Zad Abu Zalaf, in fraudulent circumstances.

The charge was filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the case had suffered many setbacks since commencement of trial in 2005.

The matter was re-assigned to Justice Josephine Oyefeso, and later to Justice Dada before he was re-arraigned on June 4, 2018.

However, Justice Dada, while delivering the ruling on his bail application, said the medical reports did not show that LUTH could not manage the defendant’s ailment.

She stressed that there was nothing alarming in the application that would warrant change in the circumstance of the defendant.

Justice Dada said, “The application is unmeritorious and the application is hereby struck out.”

The defendant’s counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), notified the court of an application dated November 17, 2025, challenging the competence of the third prosecution witness (PW3) to continue in his evidence.

Ojo informed the court that the prosecution was served but no response had been served to them.

“It is expedient, my lord, that this motion be heard and determined upon before the continuation of trial. Nevertheless, your lordship’s decision is final,” he submitted.

EFCC counsel, Mr Seidu Atteh, confirmed that the prosecution had been served, but yet to respond from the point of law. He prayed the court for a date to reply on the point of law.

The court subsequently adjourned the case till November 28, 2025, for hearing of the pending application and continuation of trial.