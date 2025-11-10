Court remands three men for alleged murder, unlawful society

For alleged murder and belonging to unlawful society, a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered the remand of Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Eso and two others in Kirikiri Correctional facility.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala ordered their remand after Akinwande was arraigned alongside Qudus Egbere and Sola Edun Tomiwa before the court by the Lagos State government.

They were arraigned on a five-count charge of offences bordering on conspiracy, murder and also allegations of belonging to unlawful society.

The prosecution stated that their offences are contrary to Sections 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, and the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Law of Lagos State, 2021.

During their arraignment, the prosecution counsel, Mr A. O Azeez, told the court that the state filed an amended charge dated November 10, 2025 and urged the court to take the defendants’ plea.

The defendants’ counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Ajanaku and Mr. M.D Obadeyi, did not oppose their arraignment.

The defendants, therefore, pleaded not guilty to all the counts charged.

Following their plea, the counsel to the second defendant orally requested that his client be allowed to continue on administrative bail, but the court declined and directed the lawyer to file a bail application.

The state alleged the defendants ( Qudus Egbere, Wasiu Akinwande) and others now at large conspired, using machete and gun to murder one Bolanle Yusuf on July 31, 2024, at about 1100 hours at Moshalashi Street, Mushin in Lagos State.

The state also alleged that the defendants unlawfully belong to Eiye Confraternity and that on the same day at Moshalashi Street, Mushin, Lagos State, they conspired to commit felony with murder of Yusuf Ramadan.

Azeez therefore requested a trial date, and Justice Ogala subsequently adjourned the case to January 19, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

In other news, an elderly woman met her untimely death over the weekend after being fatally struck by a white Pathfinder Jeep (registration number JJJ 118 HX) along Almaroof, inward Pleasure, Oke-Odo, Lagos.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorist, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was driving at a perilously high speed when he lost control of the vehicle following a brake failure.

The vehicle veered off course and violently rammed into the unsuspecting woman who was innocently walking along the roadside. The impact was catastrophic, resulting in her instantaneous demise.

Swift-response operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrived promptly at the scene and, exhibiting commendable professionalism, apprehended the fleeing driver before he could abscond. The officers swiftly cordoned off the accident area to forestall secondary collisions and ensure the seamless flow of vehicular movement.