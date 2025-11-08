Credible elections alone cannot sustain good governance, national cohesion, Kukah warns

Former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba (left); publisher of Thisday Newspapers, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; former President Goodluck Jonathan; former Minister of Health Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru; Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina; Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti; Celebrant/Author, Dr Reuben Abati, his wife, Kikelomo; and Guest Speaker, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah. during the 60th Grand Birthday Celebration and Book Presentation of Dr. Reuben Abati in Lagos… on Friday. PHOTO: AYODELE ADENIRAN

Obasanjo, Jonathan, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, Others Hail Abati’s Intellectual Legacy

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has called for deeper institutional reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, warning that credible elections, though essential, are not enough to sustain good governance or national cohesion.

Kukah, who spoke at the public presentation of three new books by Dr. Reuben Abati at Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, said the country must move beyond the routine of periodic elections to strengthen laws and institutions that can safeguard democracy and check political excesses.

He noted that Nigeria’s political landscape had been overtaken by indiscriminate defections across political parties, describing the trend as a symptom of weak legislation and institutional decay.

He noted that such political behaviour was impossible in countries with stricter democratic structures, citing Ghana as an example.

According to him, Ghana’s laws provide that any lawmaker who defects automatically loses their seat, triggering a fresh election within 42 days and the defector is not allowed to contest.

He said this legal framework has helped the country protect the integrity of its political system despite facing similar economic and social pressures as Nigeria.

Kukah stressed that democracy could not thrive merely on the goodwill of individuals but on laws that restrain even well-meaning leaders from abusing power, adding that the search for good men to govern would continue to fail unless Nigeria built good laws that create a fair and accountable system for all.

He added that the Ghanaian experience has shown that reforms are possible when citizens and leaders share a commitment to building lasting institutions.

“Ghana’s constitution had evolved to the point where political roles such as the Speaker of Parliament were designed to be independent of party loyalty, ensuring a more balanced and accountable system,” Kukah said.

He urged Nigerian leaders to learn from such examples and initiate reforms that would address the loopholes in the country’s democratic process. He maintained that it’s only through deliberate legal and institutional restructuring that Nigeria can entrench genuine democratic values and move forward.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo commended Abati for his contribution to journalism, public service, and literature.

He described Abati as a man who has shown progress across multiple fronts and urged him to continue pursuing excellence with integrity and humility.

Obasanjo said Abati’s life exemplifies the value of moral discipline in both leadership and personal success, noting that progress without ethical balance cannot lead to sustainable achievement.

Delivering the official review of the books, Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Louis Odion, commended Abati for producing a rich anthology that chronicles Nigeria’s political and social evolution over the past three decades.

He said the three books: Portraits: People, Politics, and Society, How Goodluck Jonathan Became President, and A Love Letter, And Other Stories, offer a detailed account of the country’s democratic experience through Abati’s lens as a journalist, commentator, and public intellectual.

Odion explained that ‘How Goodluck Jonathan Became President’ captures the political drama that surrounded the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s illness, the constitutional crisis that followed, and the eventual rise of Goodluck Jonathan. He added that Abati’s critique of the Jonathan administration demonstrated a balanced and fearless approach to political commentary.

He said the second book, ‘A Love Letter, And Other Stories’ explores the human side of society, while ‘Portraits: People, Politics, and Society’ profiles key figures and moments that have shaped Nigeria’s national life.

Odion described Abati as a journalist of rare versatility whose writings combine intellectual depth with humour and accessibility.

He noted that Abati’s consistency and mastery across different media platforms has made him one of Nigeria’s most influential voices in public discourse.