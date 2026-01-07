C’River community seeks review of Lagos–Calabar highway compensation

Residents of Okoyong community in Odukpani Local Council of Cross River State have raised concerns over the compensation process for lands acquired for the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway Project, calling on security agencies to intervene to prevent rising tension in the area.

In a petition dated January 5, 2026, the Association of Concerned Indigenes of Okoyong Community appealed to the Department of State Services, the Cross River State Police Command, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other relevant authorities to review the compensation exercise, which it said had generated grievances among affected landowners.

The association said the highway project, being executed by Hi-Tech Construction Company, cuts across 13 villages in Okoyong, including Obot Ekpo, Kaifa, Oboroko and Esuk Ekom I and II, resulting in the acquisition of farmlands, economic trees and ancestral lands.

According to the petition, the compensation process was allegedly compromised, with claims that some rightful landowners were omitted, while individuals without recognised ownership ties to the affected areas were included.

The group said the developments had created dissatisfaction and uncertainty within the community.

The petition also drew attention to reported cases of intimidation and undue pressure on some residents during the compensation process, urging security agencies to investigate the allegations to ensure the safety of community members and the integrity of the exercise.

In addition, concerns were raised over alleged alterations to beneficiary lists in parts of the community, as well as activities linked to sand extraction along local waterways, which the association said should be reviewed by relevant authorities to ensure compliance with approved guidelines and respect for local land rights.

The association warned that unresolved grievances could heighten tensions in the area, stressing the need for prompt intervention to maintain peace and public confidence.

It therefore called for an independent review of the compensation register, clarification of beneficiary selection criteria and transparent engagement with affected landowners.

The group said it remained committed to a peaceful resolution and was ready to cooperate with authorities by providing information where necessary.

Copies of the petition were sent to the Cross River State Government, the Federal Ministry of Works, Hi-Tech Construction Company and other relevant stakeholders.