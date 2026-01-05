Cross River community cries out over compensation for Lagos–Calabar highway

Residents of Okoyong community in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State have raised concerns over the compensation process for lands acquired for the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway Project, calling on security agencies to intervene to prevent rising tension in the area.

In a petition dated January 5, 2026, the Association of Concerned Indigenes of Okoyong Community appealed to the State Security Service (SSS), the Cross River State Police Command, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other relevant authorities to review the compensation exercise, which it said had generated grievances among affected landowners.

The petition, signed by the president of the association, Christ Ambassador Effiong Ekpo Ekpo, stated that the highway project, being executed by Hi-Tech Construction Company, cuts across 13 villages in Okoyong, including Obot Ekpo, Kaifa, Oboroko, Esuk Ekom I and II, among others. The acquisition, it said, has affected farmlands, economic trees and ancestral lands.

According to the petition, the compensation process was allegedly compromised, with claims that some rightful landowners were omitted, while individuals without recognised land ownership ties to the affected areas were included.

“These developments have created dissatisfaction and uncertainty within the community,” the group said.

The petition also drew attention to reported incidents of intimidation and undue pressure on some community members during the compensation process, urging security agencies to investigate such claims to ensure the safety of residents and the integrity of the exercise.

In addition, the association raised concerns over alleged alterations to beneficiary lists in parts of the community and activities linked to sand extraction along local waterways, which it said should be reviewed by relevant authorities to ensure compliance with approved guidelines and respect for local land rights.

The group warned that unresolved grievances could heighten tension in the area, stressing the need for prompt intervention to maintain peace and public confidence.

It therefore called for an independent review of the compensation register, clarification of beneficiary selection and transparent engagement with affected landowners.

The association said it remained committed to a peaceful resolution and was prepared to cooperate with authorities by providing information where necessary.

Copies of the petition were sent to the Cross River State Government, the Federal Ministry of Works, Hi-Tech Construction Company and other relevant stakeholders.