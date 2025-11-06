C’River govt, NDLEA caution students against drug abuse, social vices

The Cross River State Government has taken its student reorientation campaign to public secondary schools, warning against rising cases of drug abuse, social vices and career confusion among teenagers.

The campaign began with an educational orientation summit held at Government Secondary School, Barracks Road, Calabar, with the theme: “From Distractions to Distinctions.”

Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Orientation, Afufu Anthony, stated that the initiative was initiated following Governor Bassey Otu’s directive to ensure that character formation and moral awareness begin early.

He noted that similar enlightenment engagements had already been conducted in tertiary institutions across the state.

Anthony said the outreach seeks “to reformat poor orientation and install a better mindset,” stressing that unchecked exposure to peer pressure, drug use and misguided behavioural influences could derail students from academic excellence.

He maintained that the state is committed to raising students who are assets to their families, communities and society.

A representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Eyo-Effiong Okon, who addressed the students, warned that drug addiction often begins with casual experimentation.

According to him, many young people who struggle with substance dependence “never planned to become addicts, but started with ‘just trying it’.”

He drew attention to the dangers posed by cigarettes, alcohol and a harmful street mixture known as “colos,” which he described as a blend of cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Okon noted that drug abuse continues to undermine the academic, psychological and social development of many youths.

The South-South Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Michael Iwara, described the summit as timely, noting that unregulated exposure to social media content has contributed to a rising moral decline and poor academic commitment among students.

The organisers said the programme will continue across secondary schools in the Southern Senatorial District before being extended to Central and Northern Cross River, as part of efforts to sustain youth development and social responsibility in the state.

In other news, a former Chairman of Bakassi Local Council Area, Hon. Saviour Nyong, has called on the indigenes of the area to rally behind the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, in the collective quest for peace, stability, and development.

In a statement dated November 3, 2025, signed by him, Hon. Nyong described unity and unalloyed support for the governor as “crucial ingredients for sustained growth and the final resolution of the long-standing Bakassi question.” He emphasised that no community can thrive amid division, adding that “only a united Bakassi can attract the kind of attention, compassion, and intervention our people truly deserve.”

He urged all well-meaning sons and daughters of Bakassi to give the governor their total support, both physically and spiritually, especially in matters related to the infamous ceding of parts of Bakassi by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He said, “This is not the time for strife or internal discord. It is the time to strengthen our bond and align with the people-first vision of Governor Otu, whose heart clearly beats for the restoration of Bakassi’s dignity.” He noted, however, that genuine progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere of harmony and shared commitment to the common good.