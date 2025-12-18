Cultists kill two, injure one in Rivers’ LG

Tension runs high in some communities in Andoni Local Council of Rivers State following a resurgence of cult-related violence, leaving two persons dead and one critically injured.



According to sources, the violence erupted on Monday morning, December 15, 2025, at Ngo and Unyengala communities, as suspected members of ‘MEND’ and Iceland cult groups clashed over supremacy and territorial control.



The incident has raised concerns that the area may be heading back to the dark days of cult-related killings, unless security agencies and the government urgently intervene.



“It is a worrying trend, and we fear for our lives,” a community leader said.



Confirming the incident, Spokesperson for Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Koko, stated that two persons were killed and another critically injured.



“The killing is linked to a supremacy battle between two rival cult groups in the area. Security has been beefed up, and investigations are ongoing to arrest members of the cult groups,” she said.

This latest incident follows a similar killing last week, where a person identified as Prince was reportedly shot dead in Andoni.