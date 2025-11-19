Police nab cultists, recover guns, tricycle in Delta

DELTA State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in Agbor and Warri, reaffirming its commitment to peace, safety and public order in the state.

On November 8, 2025,at about 5:35p.m., the command said it received intelligence indicating that suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity were mobilising at Ojeifo Street by Iduwe, Agbor.

The Agbor Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Michael Obekpa, led a coordinated deployment of Divisional Patrol Teams and the Civilian Anti-Cult Unit to the scene.

Upon arrival, the operatives arrested Agu Nnamdi of Ohumere Quarters, Agbor, and Promise Banco of No. 36 Iduwe by Ojeifo Street, Agbor-Obi. In a desperate attempt to conceal their activities, the suspects hid a locally fabricated pistol inside a black nylon, but the vigilance of the operatives uncovered the weapon.

In another development, on November 16, 2025, at about 9:30p.m., operatives of ‘B’ Division, Warri, under the supervision of CSP Josephine Ekebuike, while patrolling Arubi Street off Deco Road, Warri, observed a tricyclist conveying two passengers, and riding aggressively against traffic at high speed. The suspicious behaviour prompted the operatives to engage in a pursuit.

The chase continued into First Marine Quarters, where the rider and passengers abruptly abandoned the tricycle and fled through adjoining streets. The operatives recovered the tricycle and conducted a thorough search, which led to the discovery of two locally-fabricated double-barrel guns.

Other items recovered at the scene included nine mobile phones, four power banks and a screwdriver.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Abaniwonda Olufemi, reiterated the command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks, clamping down on cult activities, and stemming the proliferation of illicit firearms across the state.

He urged residents to remain security-conscious and to continue supporting the police by providing timely and credible information, assuring that all reports would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

He reaffirmed the command’s determination to maintain a safe environment where law-abiding citizens can go about their activities without fear.