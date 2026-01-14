Customs seize N1.2b contraband in Kwara in one month

The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized prohibited and improperly imported goods with a Duty Paid Value of more than N1.2 billion within one month of a change in leadership.

The Acting Area Controller, Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday in Ilorin, saying the seizures signalled the command’s zero tolerance for economic sabotage and compromise.

Ogundeyi, who recently assumed office, attributed the successes to strict adherence to the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, intelligence-driven operations and renewed professionalism among officers and men of the command.

“Upon assumption, I made it clear that this command would operate strictly in line with the Customs Act 2023, guided by professionalism, intelligence-led enforcement and zero tolerance for compromise. I am pleased to report that these directives are already yielding positive results,” he said.

According to him, the seizures were made through sustained patrols and credible intelligence across strategic routes and border areas within the command’s jurisdiction.

Items intercepted included 389 bales of second-hand clothing and 108 sacks of used bags, seized around the Ogbomosho–Eyenkorin Expressway at about 4:34 a.m. He added that operatives also intercepted 6,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit at various patrol bases along border lines in the Bukuro axis.

In the Okuta axis, Customs officers seized 450 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50kg, while 170 pieces of used tyres were intercepted along the Lagos–Jebba Expressway.

The command also impounded three vehicles, including a new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VX and a new 2025 Lexus LX 600, both intercepted around the Bode Saadu area of Kwara State. Another vehicle, a Mercedes Benz GLE 350, 2016 model, was seized around the Okuta axis. Ogundeyi said the vehicles were currently under detention for further investigation.

He warned that smuggling would not be tolerated under his leadership, stressing that anyone involved in illegal trade would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Ogundeyi commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the management of the service for the confidence reposed in him. He also praised officers and men of the Kwara Command for their resilience and dedication.

“I must commend the gallant officers and men of this command. Their commitment, often under very challenging conditions, is responsible for these achievements,” he said.

The acting controller declared that Kwara State was no longer a safe route for smugglers, assuring that the command would continue to deploy all lawful means to protect the nation’s economy and enforce compliance with Customs laws.

He also appealed to members of the public and stakeholders to support Customs operations with timely and credible information, stressing that the service remained a partner in national development. Ogundeyi assured that the command would sustain the current enforcement momentum while upholding professionalism, transparency and respect for human rights.