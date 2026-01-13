Customs seizes contraband worth N1.2b in one mkonth in Kwara

The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized prohibited and improperly imported goods valued at over N1.2 billion in a month following the appointment of a new leadership.

At a press briefing in Ilorin on Tuesday, Acting Area Controller DC Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi said the seizures signal that the command would not tolerate economic sabotage or compromise under his watch.

“Upon assumption, I made it clear that this command would operate strictly in line with the Customs Act 2023, guided by professionalism, intelligence-led enforcement and zero tolerance for compromise. I am pleased to report that these directives are already yielding positive results,” Ogundeyi said.

He attributed the success to strict adherence to the NCS Act 2023, intelligence-driven operations, and renewed professionalism among officers and men of the command. The seizures were carried out through sustained patrols and credible intelligence along strategic routes and border areas.

Among the items intercepted were 389 bales of second-hand clothing, 108 sacks of used bags around the Ogbomosho–Eyenkorin Expressway, 6,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit at patrol bases along the Bukuro axis, 450 bags of foreign parboiled rice in the Okuta axis, and 170 pieces of used tyres along the Lagos–Jebba Expressway.

The command also impounded three vehicles, including a new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VX, a new 2025 Lexus LX 600 near Bode Saadu, and a 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE 350 at Okuta, all currently under detention for further investigation.

Ogundeyi estimated the total Duty Paid Value of all seizures at N1.2 billion, adding: “These seizures clearly demonstrate that smuggling activities will not be tolerated under my watch, and anyone involved in such illegal acts will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

He commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the service’s management for their confidence in him, while praising officers of the Kwara Command for their resilience and dedication.

“I must commend the gallant officers and men of this command. Their commitment, often under very challenging conditions, is responsible for these achievements,” he said.

Ogundeyi sent a strong warning to smugglers and economic saboteurs: “Kwara Area Command is no longer a safe haven for smugglers. We will continue to deploy all lawful means to protect the nation’s economy and enforce compliance with Customs laws.”

He also appealed to the public and stakeholders to support Customs operations with timely and credible information, stressing: “Customs is not an enemy of the people. We are partners in progress, working together to secure our borders and strengthen the economy.”

Ogundeyi assured that the command would sustain the current enforcement momentum while upholding professionalism, transparency, and respect for human rights in all its operations.