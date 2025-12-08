Customs seize tramadol tablets, wraps of Indian hemp worth N720m in Katsina

The Katsina State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it recently made seizure of thousands of Tramadol tablets as well as wraps of Indian hemp from suspected smugglers worth N720 million.

A spokesperson for the command, ASC1 Ballo Isah, made this known on Monday during a send-off ceremony organised in honour of the command’s outgoing Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Idris Abba-Aji.

Abba-Aji, who was assigned to head the command about 16 months ago, has been redeployed to the headquarters of the NCS, Abuja, after he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG).

Isah said the command made seizure of a total of 698,600 tablets of Tramadol tablets, as well as 174 wraps of Indian hemp worth N720 million, and that the seizures were made shortly before Abba-Aji’s redeployment.

Lauding Abba-Aji’s achievements as CAC, Isah said several milestones had been attained during his tenure as the command’s head, including improved Customs-Community relations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) roles.

“The command recently made a remarkable seizure of 698,600 tabs of Tramadol and 174 wraps of Indian hemp along worth 720m, reflecting its continued vigilance and commitment to curbing illegal activities.

“In the past, the mention of Katsina Area Command often instilled fear among customs officers due to the long history of conflict between officers and border communities.

“However, Comptroller Abba-Aji Idriss, being familiar with the terrain and the dynamics of the area, made significant efforts to prevent potential conflicts. His efforts yielded impressive results.

“As part of his commitment to community development, the CAC promised free medical care to pupils of Hassan Usman Science Model Primary School and provided them with teaching and instructional materials to enhance their learning environment.

“He also took the campaign against smuggling and cross-border crimes to educational institutions, where he engaged students from selected secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

“This initiative aimed to instil awareness of the dangers of smuggling and other transnational crimes affecting the state.

“The CAC has worked tirelessly to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of the Command. He initiated and completed the renovation and construction of several structures, including a modern conference hall, a standard photo stand, a Customs canteen, and renovated command’s Quarter Guards.

“In a bid to strengthen Customs–community relations, Comptroller Abba-Aji embarked on a seven-day tour of all border stations under the Katsina Command.

“This visit aimed to assess the relationship between Customs, other agencies, stakeholders, and the host communities, and to foster greater collaboration and understanding.”

Responding, Abba-Aji commended the officers and men of the command for organising the send-off ceremony in his honour.

He assured that he would continue to keep in touch with the command even after his redeployment and called on the incoming CAC to be diligent in fulfilling his responsibilities.

Born in 1967 and a native of Borno State, Abba-Aji had served in various Customs formations in Abuja, Lagos, and his home state of Borno.

He oversaw the Katsina command of the NSC from July 2024 to November 2025, and is a recipient of several awards, including the Fellow Members Institute of Corporate Administration (FCIA).