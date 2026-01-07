Customs seizes 75 containers of illicit goods worth N47.6b in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt II Command, has announced the interception of 75 containers linked to illicit trade, with a cumulative Duty Paid Value of N47.6 billion.

Disclosing this yesterday in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Duniya, the Customs Area Controller, Aliyu Alkali, said 30 of the containers were found to contain expired, illicit and unregistered pharmaceutical products.

He said the remaining consignments were seized for contravening various provisions of customs laws, attributing the interceptions to the officers’ uncompromising posture, patriotism, dedication, diligence and professionalism.

Alkali further disclosed that the Command recorded total revenue of N731.2 billion in 2025, surpassing its target by 104.46 per cent and exceeding the revenue collected in 2024.

The Area Controller attributed the performance to the effective implementation of the Comptroller-General of Customs’ policy thrust and the deployment of the indigenous Unified Customs Management System platform for faster cargo clearance.

He said the Command ensured strict adherence to standard operating procedures, maintained high discipline among officers and sustained continuous engagement with stakeholders.

While acknowledging the importance of quality leadership, Alkali expressed gratitude to the management of the Nigeria Customs Service for providing an enabling environment that facilitated the achievement. He also commended the cooperation and synergy from critical stakeholders.

Alkali encouraged importers and customs-licensed agents to make honest declarations, assuring that the Command remains committed to facilitating legitimate trade while enforcing regulations with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.