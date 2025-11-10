Customs strengthens ties with industries, pledges support for growth, devt in Ogun

The Customs Area Controller of Ogun II Command, Comptroller Olusola Akingbade, has intensified engagement with industries across Ogun State, reaffirming her commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that supports community growth and industrial development.

The pledge followed a two-week familiarisation tour of excise factories and free trade zones in Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ota, and the Agbara/Igbesa industrial corridors.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Customs Dauda Adamu, the visit was aimed at strengthening communication between the Nigeria Customs Service and local industries, while boosting revenue generation and facilitating trade activities.

Related News

Akingbade said the tour focused on deepening collaboration and understanding the everyday challenges faced by industries within host communities. She noted that effective engagement is vital to Customs operations, adding, “The Nigeria Customs Service cannot operate in isolation. Our success in revenue generation and trade facilitation depends on our ability to listen, engage, and partner effectively with stakeholders. My office remains open to your contributions and observations as we work together to achieve our shared goals.”

Her team visited the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Flour Mills, Celplas Free Trade Zone, and other major establishments, where discussions centred on streamlining procedures and enhancing support for legitimate businesses operating in the communities.

The Comptroller assured factory operators and community stakeholders that the Command would continue to prioritise swift responses to complaints and address bottlenecks affecting daily business activities. She emphasised that the goal is to maintain a cooperative environment that encourages industrial growth across Ogun communities.