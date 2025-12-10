Dangote awards bursaries to Ogun students

To boost the educational development of its host communities, Dangote Granite Mines, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), has provided bursary awards to scores of qualified students from host communities in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The initiative underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, community upliftment, and sustainable development.

It was a gathering of community leaders, enthusiastic students, supportive parents, and management of Dangote Granite Mines as the bursary awards were presented to beneficiaries from the four major host communities of Ayebandele, Olorunmodu, Saliu Babarisi, and Idi Omo, reflecting Dangote’s dedication to inclusive growth.

Speaking on the initiative and the company’s broader social interventions, General Manager, Community Relations, Dangote Granite Mines, Joseph Alabi, reaffirmed the organisation’s long-standing commitment to social responsibility.

He disclosed that the beneficiaries include 40 tertiary-level students and 20 secondary school students, thus signalling Dangote Granite Mines’ robust commitment to both higher education and foundational learning.

He stated that the bursary scheme is part of a wide range of interventions in Ijebu Igbo, which includes renovation of classrooms, development of health centres, installation of solar-powered boreholes, as well as social investments in sustaining the cultural heritage of the people.

Alabi also highlighted the unique structure of the programme that ensures continuous support for beneficiaries.

In his remarks, High Chief Ademola Ariyo, who represented the paramount ruler, the Sopinlukale of Oke—Sopin, Ijebu-Igbo, Oba MufutauAdesesan Yusuf, lauded Dangote Group for its consistent dedication to community development. He highlighted the company’s positive responses and beneficial relationship with the host communities, describing the education initiative as a testament to a company that genuinely values the people it operates among.