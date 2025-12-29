Dangote Cement triples bursary for Benue communities 

Dangote Cement Plc has tripled its scholarship fund for its host communities in Gboko, Benue State.



Head of Social Performance of Dangote Cement, Gboko Plant, Dr Johnson Kor, stated that the company had broadened its intervention to accommodate a larger number of beneficiaries.



Plant Director, Gboko Plant, Abhijit Dutta, said at the presentation of the symbolic cheque in Gboko that, “This year’s scholarship marks a significant increase from 10 million Naira to about 30 million Naira.”



Represented by the Head of Finance Department, Olusegun Orebanjo, the plant director said no fewer than 230 students were beneficiaries of the 2025 education scheme.



He said the scope of beneficiaries for this year had been expanded beyond the immediate host community of Mbayion to include other mining communities of Mbatur in Yandev district, Mbazembe Community in Ipav district and Pass Brothers community in Guma Local Council.



Dutta said the company does not consider host communities “merely as neighbours, but as valued partners in progress.”



He added: “The sustainability of this scholarship scheme for indigent but deserving students reflects our deep-rooted passion for education and human capital development.”



The scholarship cheque was presented during a ceremony that also featured the graduation of beneficiaries of a youth skill acquisition programme sponsored by the cement plant, and supervised by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).