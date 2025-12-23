Dangote Cement unveils social interventions in Gboko communities

Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, has rolled out a comprehensive social programme aimed at driving sustainable economic empowerment within its host communities.



Speaking yesterday at a ceremony in Gboko, the Head of Social Performance of Dangote Cement, Gboko Plant, Dr Johnson Kor, said the social programmes were conceived and implemented in line with the provisions of the Community Development Agreement (CDA).



“In December 2024, Dangote Group had a Community Development Agreement (CDA) with the six mining communities, including the Mbayion Community, which is the host community. Several projects were earmarked to cover the period of five years,” he said.



He explained that the company has executed several projects, with others still ongoing, including the Women Empowerment Programme, the Farmers Empowerment Programme, and the Youth Empowerment Programme, all aimed at improving livelihoods in the host communities.

The company also presented certificates and starter packs to 30 graduates of the Youth Skill Development Programme yesterday, a gesture aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to immediately apply their acquired skills and become self-reliant.



Other projects executed include the commissioning of motorised boreholes at Mbaswa, Agboghol, Mbatyu and Pass Brothers communities.



Speaking, the Plant Director, DCP Gboko, who was represented by the General Manager, Finance, Olusegun Orebanjo, said: “At Dangote Cement, we do not see our host communities merely as neighbours, but as valued partners in progress.



“Our presence in Gboko is built on a strong belief that business success must go hand in hand with community wellbeing, and this philosophy continues to guide our operations and social investments. Today’s event is a clear expression of that shared journey.”