Death toll in Yobe boat accident rises to 29

The death toll in the capsized boat carrying 52 passengers has risen to 29 after two days of “search and rescue” operations along the Yobe/Kumadugu River in Yobe State.

The boat was sailing from Adayini town in Jigawa State to the Guri community of Nguru Local Council Area of Yobe State.

Speaking on Monday in Nguru on the outcomes of the search and rescue operations, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, revealed that the death toll in the Saturday boat mishap along the river has risen from 25 to 29.

He added that out of the 23 missing passengers on board, only 12 were rescued alive, stating, “Right now we are searching for 11 other victims, who are still missing in the river that flows into Lake Chad in Borno State.”

Regarding the families of the deceased, Goje said, “Governor Mai Mala Buni has released the sum of N500,000 for the burials of 29 deceased farmers and traders, while the 12 survivors of the boat accident will be supported immediately with relief materials, including food and non-food items.”

Speaking on the safety measures of boat and canoe operators, the ES stated, “His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has ordered the strict regulation of both canoe and boat operations in the state,” warning that no operator or firm should sail or paddle on the rivers and streams in the state without wearing life-saving jackets.

“Henceforth, no boats or canoes will be allowed to operate once it is 6:00 p.m. daily,” adding that the Saturday boat mishap that killed about 30 passengers and sailors was attributed to overloading and poor visibility on the waterways.

“It has become state policy for boat operators to have and strictly wear life-saving jackets while on board any canoe or boat in the state,” declared Goje in Nguru.