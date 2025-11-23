Delta govt seeks ₦1bn BOI loan to drive industrialisation, digital innovation

In a bid to reposition Delta State as an emerging industrial hub, the state government has announced plans to secure a ₦1 billion loan from the Bank of Industry (BOI) to accelerate industrialisation and drive technology-enabled manufacturing.

The State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, made the disclosure at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Edo/Delta Branch, held in Asaba.

Oborevwori, represented by the Deputy Director (Industries), Mr Ocheli Jude, said the loan scheme is part of a strategic collaboration with the BOI to provide financial support for manufacturers and medium-scale industries across the state.

According to him, global shifts towards digitalisation, green energy and artificial intelligence are reshaping the future of manufacturing, and Delta State must position itself to remain competitive.

“Government is in collaboration with the Bank of Industry on a one-billion-naira loan scheme to boost industrialisation in the state.

“Digitalisation, green energy involvement and artificial intelligence are gaining ground in the world manufacturing ecosystem, and we must take the initiative so we don’t lag behind”, he said.

He added that the state government is working closely with MAN to identify critical needs, strengthen local production capacity and support industries battling high operational costs, supply chain disruptions and infrastructure gaps.

The President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Otunba Francis Meshioye, said the theme of the year’s AGM, “Enhancing the Nigerian Manufacturing Landscape through Digital Innovation”, was apt and timely as it resonates deeply with the current global trend.

Meshioye maintained that the global economy is rapidly evolving, and the manufacturing sector is at the forefront of this change, stressing that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon MAN, and MAN must seize the opportunities it presents.

Earlier, the Chairman of MAN, Edo/Delta Branch, Mr Ehizogie Osadolor, said that digital tools are already reshaping Nigeria’s manufacturing output and competitiveness.

“The deployment of technology and digital innovation plays a crucial role in transforming the Nigerian manufacturing landscape.

Digital technology streamlines production processes, enhances operational efficiency, enables faster output and improves decision-making,” he said.

He noted that despite Nigeria’s fluctuating economic environment, manufacturers who leverage automation, data analytics and digital supply chain systems are recording measurable gains in productivity and cost-efficiency.