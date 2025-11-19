Delta govt seeks ₦1b BOI loan for industrialisation, digital innovation

In a bid to reposition Delta State as an emerging industrial hub, the state government has announced plans to secure a ₦1 billion loan from the Bank of Industry (BOI) to accelerate industrialisation and drive technology-enabled manufacturing.

The state governor, Sheriff Oborevweri, made the disclosure at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Edo/Delta Branch, held in Asaba.

Oborevwori, represented by the Deputy Director (Industries), Mr. Ocheli Jude, said the loan scheme is part of a strategic collaboration with the BOI to provide financial support for manufacturers and medium-scale industries across the state.

According to him, global shifts toward digitalisation, green energy, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the future of manufacturing, and Delta State must position itself to remain competitive.

“Government is in collaboration with the Bank of Industry on a one-billion-naira loan scheme to boost industrialisation in the state.

“Digitalisation, green energy involvement and artificial intelligence are gaining ground in the world manufacturing ecosystem, and we must take the initiative so we don’t lag”, he said

He added that the state government is working closely with MAN to identify critical needs, strengthen local production capacity, and support industries battling high operational costs, supply chain disruptions, and infrastructure gaps.

The President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Otunba Francis Meshioye, said the theme of the year’s AGM, ‘Enhancing the

Nigerian Manufacturing Landscape through Digital Innovation,” was apt and timely as it resonates deeply with the current global trend.

Meshioye maintained that the global economy is rapidly evolving, with the manufacturing sector at the forefront of this change, stressing that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon MAN and that MAN must seize the opportunities it presents.

Earlier, the Chairman of MAN, Edo/Delta Branch, Mr. Ehizogie Osadolor, said that digital tools are already reshaping Nigeria’s manufacturing output and competitiveness.

“The deployment of technology and digital innovation plays a crucial role in transforming the Nigerian manufacturing landscape.

Digital technology streamlines production processes, enhances operational efficiency, enables faster output, and improves decision-making,” he said.

He noted that, despite Nigeria’s fluctuating economic environment, manufacturers that leverage automation, data analytics, and digital supply chain systems are recording measurable gains in productivity and cost efficiency.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 general elections, members of the 1st to 8th Delta State House of Assembly—both serving and former— overwhelmingly adopted President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori as their sole candidates for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections.

The endorsement, made during an extraordinary session in Asaba, was presided over by the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, and accompanied by a vote of “implicit confidence” in both leaders.

The motion to adopt Tinubu and Oborevwori as sole candidates was moved by Rt. Hon. Halims Agoda, a member of the 1st Assembly and former federal lawmaker, and seconded by Hon. Kris Njokwuemeni of the 2nd Assembly.